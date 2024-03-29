Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Introduces a New Vegeta Transformation

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 first hit the gaming scene in 2016, but the universe has continued with DLC and new additions to the game itself. Recently, the shonen video game announced that a new story would be arriving in the "Future Saga" DLC, which features some old favorites from the series' past. One major new element that has been introduced in this addition has been a new transformation that is set to be wielded by both Vegeta and Goku Black, which threw many Dragon Ball fans for a loop.

Much like the anime spin-off series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the Xenoverse titles take the opportunity to revisit classic moments by including the Time Patrol into the mix. Opening up the universe allows to bring in both characters from the main canon along with heroes and villains that had only premiered in the movies and ancillary material. The Future Saga sees the villainous Fuu front and center, while also seeing the Prince of all Saiyans and Goku's doppelganger receiving new powerful forms that have their hair changing color once again. "Ultra Supervillain" is the name of the new transformation and seemingly will play a big role in the Future Saga arriving this spring.

Vegeta x Goku Black: Ultra Supervillains

One major transformation that has yet to hit the Xenoverse is Vegeta's Ultra Ego. The new transformation debuted during the Granolah The Survivor Arc in the manga, but has yet to debut in the anime adaptation or any video games as of late. While this new transformation isn't quite the same as the one the Saiyan Prince learned from Beerus, the God of Destruction, it definitely has some similarities.

Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose (Ultra Super-Villain) & Vegeta Super Saiyan God (Ultra Super-Villain)



Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, it's clear that the Dragon Ball franchise will continue to be a big part of the anime medium for quite some time. It's unclear when, or if, the Dragon Ball Super manga will return, but this fall will see the arrival of the original anime series, Dragon Ball Daima. The aforementioned television series was heavily influenced by Toriyama, making it even more of a special project.

