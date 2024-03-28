Dragon Ball Z Art Unpacks the Origin of Future Trunks' Sword

The origin of Future Trunks' sword in the Dragon Ball universe has always been up to debate. Arriving with the legendary weapon in tow when he first appeared in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta's son used the sword to cut Frieza and half cement himself as one of the most popular members of the Z-Fighters. One prolific fan artist in Japan has offered their take on just where Trunks got the sword and who it was that gave the Z-Fighter the classic weapon.

Shonen fans know that there was a Dragon Ball Z project that tried to give an origin story to Trunks' sword. The thirteenth film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of The Dragon, introduced a new hero and villain to the shonen series. Hirudegarn wasn't quite like any other Dragon Ball villain, appearing far more as a kaiju rather than an antagonist like Frieza or Cell. Linked to the behemoth was the hero Tapion, a legendary hero from an alien world who was the key to the kaiju arriving in the world. Since the movies are outside of continuity, this story wasn't the official method as to how Trunks would receive the sword, as the reason remains a mystery to this day.

Did Gohan Give Trunks The Sword?

In the alternate future, Trunks was taught nearly everything he knew by Gohan, who was able to survive the assault on the Earth from Androids 17 and 18. Gohan's death helped light the spark that let the Future Trunks become a Super Saiyan for the first time. While it was never confirmed that Gohan gave Trunks his sword, it makes sense that Goku's son might have been responsible.

The last time we saw Future Trunks was in the Goku Black Arc of Dragon Ball Super, wherein he once again had his sword in tow to fight against the dark reflection of the main Z-Fighter. Following the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, the future of the sequel series remains a mystery, so it's anyone's guess if we'll see this take on Trunks make a comeback. With Dragon Ball Daima hitting the small screen this fall, perhaps the original anime might have a surprise for fans with a Future Trunks appearance.

What are your theories on where Future Trunks got his sword? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.