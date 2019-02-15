‘Dragon Ball’ Teases Major Anniversary Home Video Release for 2019

Dragon Ball is enjoying a meteoric rise to a new height of mainstream appeal thanks in to the exciting latest arc of the Dragon Ball Super anime and the unprecedented box office success of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly feature film. Right now, fans are eagerly awaiting any new official announcement about the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super anime, but they may be excited to learn that there’s a major anniversary event release coming up!

License Global Magazine‘s latest issue includes an extensive feature on the Dragon Ball franchise, the partnership between Toei Animation, FUNimation, and Bandai Namco, and what the franchise plans are for the near future. Included in that breakdown, via Kanzenshuu, is this bit, which should excite longtime fans:

“In February, along with Funimation, we’re going to have a 30th anniversary collectible home video release announcement,” says [senior manager of licensing and marketing at Toei Animation, Lisa] Yamatoya.”

It’s not hard to do a little math and figure out that April 26th will mark the 30th anniversary of when Dragon Ball Z first aired on TV in Japan (April 26, 1989). Given that the series was recut, remastered in HD, and re-dubbed with new music and voiceovers to create Dragon Ball Z: Kai, it wouldn’t be surprising if this anniversary release went the Star Wars route and offered an HD version of the series in its original unedited form, with the original soundtrack and English sub/dub vocal performances.

That’s all speculatio, but it does seem to track with other details of this anniversary release. Specifically, there will be a Dragon Ball Z symphony concert tour across the US and Canada where fans can listen to music from the series played by a live symphony while iconic clips play onscreen. That’s an awful big undertaking for Dragon Ball Z, so it would only make sense for there to also be a major piece of collectible merchandise being marketed alongside all these big events.

Dragon Ball Z‘s 30th anniversary will also lead into San Diego Comic-Con 2019, where the franchise will be setting up shop. Could there be some kind of special showcase of Dragon Ball Z at the convention as well?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

