Toonami Is Bringing Back a Hit Dragon Ball Series

Toonami is bringing Dragon Ball Z back to its schedule with a new update promising Dragon Ball Z Kai will be kicking off very soon! Adult Swim's Toonami schedule has gone through some shake ups in the last few weeks with not only some big returning franchises making their comeback, but some brand new shows premiering as well. With the addition of Ninja Kamui to the line up as of last week, it seems like the Toonami schedule is already going through another schedule shake up as another series leaves the line up in favor of a big return coming soon.

Toonami has announced on their official Facebook page that Dragon Ball Z Kai will be returning to the block beginning on Saturday, February 24th at 2:30AM EST. This will be replacing the remastered return of the classic original Cartoon Network anime series, IGPX, that had premiered with the block back in November. With IGPX leaving the schedule, it seems like Toonami had returned to that nostalgic well to bring Dragon Ball Z Kai back to the block as another major comeback fans will want to stay up late for!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Z Kai Toonami Premiere Date

The new Toonami schedule for Adult Swim beginning on Saturday, February 24th breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Ninja Kamui (Dub)

12:30AM – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

1:00AM – Lycoris Recoil

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – Naruto: Shippuden

2:30AM – Dragon Ball Z Kai

3:00AM – Ninja Kamui (Sub)

Dragon Ball Z Kai first made its debut with Toonami back in 2014, but was last seen as part of the regular schedule in 2018. This is an officially recut and remastered version of the Dragon Ball Z anime that's far more faithful to the events of Akira Toriyama's original Dragon Ball manga released as part of the 20th Anniversary celebration for the series. With Dragon Ball celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, it's a pretty welcome return to Toonami.

As for Dragon Ball, it will be coming back with a brand new anime later this Fall but it has yet to be announced whether Dragon Ball Daima will get a broadcast debut in the future. Are you excited to see this Dragon Ball series returning to Toonami? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!