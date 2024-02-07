Dragon Ball Z Takes Home Prestigious Award

Dragon Ball Super might be the name of the game now, but Z has pulled a big award all the same.

Dragon Ball Super has continued the story of the Z-Fighters by pitting Goku and company against deities, alternate dimensions, and threats from the past. While Super has explored new territory, many anime fans still consider Dragon Ball Z to be the upper echelon of the shonen franchise. Recently, the sequel series was able to lay claim to a major award from the "Global Deman Awards", once again solidifying itself as one of the greatest anime series of all time that is routinely revisited to this day.

Dragon Ball Z's anime series first debuted in 1989, following the success of its predecessor, Dragon Ball. The sequel show took the opportunity to reveal that the lead, Son Goku, was in fact an alien from the Saiyan Race, being sent to Earth to take over the world and make ready for the arrival of his people. Luckily for the denizens of the planet Earth, a knock to his noggin made it so that Goku would never follow in his father's footsteps as a conqueror working for Frieza, instead forging friendships and training for the next big fight. Ending after the Majin Buu Saga, Dragon Ball Z is arguably one of the most influential anime franchises of all time, and this recent award once again proves that.

Dragon Ball Z's Legacy Continues

The Global Demand Awards, for those who might not be familiar, is a platform that will monitor "global fan activity" to determine the winners of its categories. The Awards will routinely collect data based on global audience demand to crown its victors and work with the Guinness World Records when it comes to its nominations. For Dragon Ball Z specifically, the series won "Moster In-Demand Legacy Series in The World 2023", proving how anime fans still flock to the past stories of Goku and company.

Dragon Ball as a franchise is set to have a big year in 2023, mostly thanks to the arrival of Dragon Ball Daima. The new anime series will be hitting the small screen this fall and will take place following the death of Kid Buu but before the start of Dragon Ball Super, putting this in the original Dragon Ball Z's timeline.

