Dragon Ball Super Sets Up Cell Max's Manga Debut

The Dragon Ball Super manga is now making its way through a brand new arc taking on the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the newest chapter of the series is setting the stage for Cell Max's big debut in the manga! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero surprised fans around the world as the newest movie in the long running action franchise brought back one of the series' most classic villains, Cell. But unlike the Cell fans saw the first time around, this new Cell Max was a Kaiju sized monster that was very tough to defeat.

Cell Max was a massively destructive villain in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the newest chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga is setting the stage for his monstrous entry into the series with a new look at the Android's progress with the newest chapter. Much like seen in the movie, Cell Max is being developed at a slower rate as Dr. Hedo has been spending his time waiting for each of the cells in the Android to fully form in the monster's mind.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: What Is Happening With Cell Max?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 picks up with the next step of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, and while Dr. Hedo has created both the Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 androids, Cell Max's development is going a bit slower. As teased before, Hedo is working off of Dr. Gero's old blueprints. While Cell Max's body is incomplete, they need more time for his mind in order to properly control it. Much like the original Cell, it takes time to form the cells for the new Android's body. Now it;s only a matter of time before Cell Max makes his way to the manga.

It's not only exciting to see this monster hit the manga's pages, but it's also one step closer to seeing some of the new power ups that we got in the movie too with Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo. If the manga can make the movie's climax all the more interesting, then fans have something pretty huge to look forward to alongside Cell Max's upcoming debut.

But how are you liking the Dragon Ball Super manga right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!