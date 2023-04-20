Dragon Ball Z Channels ESPN With Hilarious Cell Games Recap

Dragon Ball is one of anime's most enduring franchises, and after you watch its battles, you will see why it is so popular. From its beginning to now, Dragon Ball has rolled out some of shonen's most intense fights. It can feel like you are watching the Super Bowl at points with all the adrenaline going on, so of course, there are fans who love to break down the show's best fights. And now, a viral meme has netizens channeling ESPN to unpack one of the most iconic battles in Dragon Ball Z.

As you can see below, the whole trend began when a fan questioned what it would be like if ESPN were around to do a Cell Games play-by-play. After all, the massive tournament is still a favorite with Dragon Ball fans, and it has plenty of good action. So naturally, Dragon Ball lovers heeded the call, and you can see a slew of their hilarious mash-ups in the following slides.

ESPN would be hilarious during the Cell Games — Swanky (@yesmaralook) April 17, 2023

Sadly, ESPN was not around in the Dragon Ball Universe to break down the Cell Games, but the anime has others who can do the job. We're sure Mr. Satan would fit in as a sports announcer if given the chance. He has the kind of bravado needed to pump up a crowd, and he would definitely play well with others. Bulma would also be an excellent reporter on the ground during a fight because the tech genius is pretty fearless. And if you added Whis to the list, well – that would be a sacred sports trinity for Dragon Ball.

What do you think of this play-by-play meme? Does ESPN need to start doing breakdowns of Dragon Ball?