Controversial ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Censored Blu-ray To Be Refunded By Toei

It looks like closure is coming for Dragon Ball Z fans upset by the anime’s recent censorship snafu. After a recent Blu-ray set quietly censored a fan-favorite film, Toei Video Company will offer refunds for the items.

According to a report by Anime News Network, Toei announced it will offer refunds to customers who purchased the sixth Dragon Ball the Movie compilation Blu-ray set. The decision was made after fans went online to complain about the bundle’s censored material.

As it turns out, the Blu-ray set censored any scene featuring a character with their middle finger raised. Such footage was seen in Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly and Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn. To make its censorship clear, Toei posted comparison shots of the films’ unedited footage with the footage contained in the Blu-ray set.

Toei released a statement about the censored content and its reasoning behind its removal. The company admitted the Blu-ray was edited “out of consideration of its influence on children” and to ensure “everyone can enjoy” the show. However, this statement does conflict with a statement printed on the original set’s cover jacket.

“Parts of the footage and dialog in this product are not considered appropriate for today’s audiences,” the jacket reads, “but it is being presented in its original form out of respect for its historical importance.”

In its recent statement, Toei acknowledges its decision to censor the Blu-ray conflicts with the jacket statement. As such, the company has decided to offer refunds for the Blu-ray following a recall period ending on January 24, 2020.

