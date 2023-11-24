Dragon Ball Z Complete Collection Blu-ray Box Set Drops 48% For Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon refreshed their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set in August of this year priced at a hefty $189.98. However, you can grab it here on Amazon for only $98.99 for Black Friday 2023. That's an all-time low price by a mile. Even the version of this set released in 2017 only achieved a price this low one time over the course of several years. Grab it while you can, and make sure to check out the rest of their Black Friday deals on anime before they disappear.

On a related note, Dragon Ball Z: Best Collection will arrive on vinyl December 15th, retailing for around $92.99 USD. It collects fifteen of the biggest tracks from the anime adaptation, and you can pre-order the vinyl set here on Amazon now. A list of the songs on the release can be found below.

(Photo: Microids)

Vinyl 1



CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA 03:19 Exceptional 03:31 Battle (I-KU-SA) 03:55 Whole 04:04 Journey of Light 06:13 The Strongest Rival 03:45 HERO (You're The Hero 04:10

Vinyl 2



MIND POWER –Ki – 05:47 Extreme 03:25 Blue Wind HOPE 03:44 The Burning 03:19 Soul 04:56 Rising High 04:04 WE GOTTA POWER 03:58 We Were Angels 03:51



