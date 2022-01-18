Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Unleashes The Demon In Dabura

Dragon Ball Z gave fans their fair share of Shonen villains that scaled to become some of the biggest examples of anime antagonists around, with most viewers jumping to the likes of Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu when asked for examples. However, the sequel series created by Akira Toriyama had plenty of other villains besides the main three of Z, with the villain Dabura being resurrected thanks to one Cosplayer that has brought the demon lord back from the grave.

Though Dabura was killed during the final arc of Dragon Ball Z, he was able to make a surprise return in the stories of Dragon Ball Heroes. With the introduction of the Dark Demon Dimension, the homeland of Dabura, both the demonic villain and several other new antagonists were able to threaten the Z Fighters. Currently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes just ended the battle against the strongest member of the Dark Demon Dimension, the mad scientist known as Fuu. With a new arc set to arrive this year in the Ultra God Mission, the Dark Demon Dimension might no longer be a threat, but that certainly doesn’t mean an eventual return isn’t in the cards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Mitchie The Doll shared this brand new take on the demon king, even going so far as to present a version of Dabura that was only seen in the anime when the denizen of the Dark Demon Dimension was killed by Majin Buu and sent to heaven as a punishment for his sins:

2022 is set to be a big year for Dragon Ball Super, with its next film set to arrive in April of this year in Japanese theaters. With the film focusing on the return of the Red Ribbon Army, it’s taking the opportunity to focus on the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan rather than the usual headliners of the franchise, Goku and Vegeta. Again, Dabura has shown no signs of making a comeback, though we’ve seen stranger characters return from the grave.

What do you think of this new take on Dabura? Do you want to see the demon return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.