Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Explores an Overlooked Trunks Arc

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot actually explores an overlooked part of the Future Trunks arc with its newest DLC expansion! Kakarot has already done a number of things to expand upon the canon of Akira Toriyama's original manga series with new characters, scenarios, answered questions and more, and this continues with the DLC expansions adding new material to the games. The most recent addition was all about Future Trunks and his role in Dragon Ball Z, but one surprise in the DLC story was an exploration of a lesser exposed part of Future Trunks' story.

With Future Trunks' return to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super, we had discovered that not only did Trunks deal with the Androids and Cell in his timeline, but that he had actually trained with the Supreme Kai for a short period in order to stop Majin Buu from reviving. While this was briefly mentioned as an aside in the manga and anime, it's actually given a spotlight in the -Trunks- The Warrior of Hope story mission in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Here's a sample of what that looks like from @DbsHype1 on Twitter:

When Future Trunks makes his grand return to the main series' timeline during Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta ask if Majin Buu also appeared in his world as well. Trunks confirms this is the case as he fought against his own version of Dabura and Babidi, but unlike the version of the fight we see in the main timeline, Trunks was able to quickly defeat both of the threats thanks to the Supreme Kai's help. It seems that we'll finally get to see this play out in full as it was really just glossed over in the manga and anime.

So while the Trunks DLC was already interesting as it adapted the Future Trunks side story of the original Dragon Ball Z story, it managed to slip in some Dragon Ball Super lore as well since it also takes place at the same time as the Dragon Ball Z developments. It's another great example of just how important of a character Future Trunks has become to the franchise over the years.

