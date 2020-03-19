Dragon Ball Cosplay Perfectly Captures The Battle Between Goku And Uub

Dragon Ball Z ended with a titanic clash between Son Goku and the reincarnated Kid Buu, now named Uub, and now, a pair of cosplayers have recreated the fight that would put a tail end on the most popular entry into Akira Toriyama’s franchise! With Goku managing to unleash a giant Spirit Bomb thanks in part to the participation of the world at large, Kid Buu was eradicated, but not before Son made a wish that the pink powerhouse would be resurrected into a new body that he could one day pit his strength against once again!

Ironically enough, the battle that takes place at the end of Dragon Ball Z is one that hasn’t happened yet in Dragon Ball Super, as this final fight takes place several years following the end of the second series of Akira Toriyama’s anime. When we return to see Goku in these final episodes, he’s wearing a different colored gi and joins a new tournament with older versions of the other Z Fighters who join alongside him, such as his son Goten. While it’s unknown whether or not we’ll hit this point in Super, it certainly is worth remembering that this event is still on the way with the sequel series that follows Goku and friends!

Instagram Cosplayers Black_Ace_Cosplays shared this amazing fight scene that shows off the future Goku taking on the reincarnation of Kid Buu, which results in the Saiyan taking the young fighter under his young and capping off Dragon Ball Z with a scene of the pair flying off in the distance to being training once again:

While the fat version of Majin Buu has had a big role to play in Dragon Ball Super, we are still waiting for the arrival of Uub, though there has been a few hints at his eventual debut during the recent story arc taking place in the Moro Arc in the manga!

