Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Travels To The Future With Trunks

First appearing in the series following the conclusion of the Freeza Saga, the son of Vegeta quickly became one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball Z’s history, and it’s no surprise that even to this day fans of the Shonen franchise are continuing to create new fan works that honor the future version of Trunks. While Trunks made an appearance in the Dragon Ball Super storyline known as the Goku Black Saga, most anime fans will always remember the warrior from the future thanks to his first appearance wherein he struck down Freeza in a single blow.

The current status of Future Trunks is anyone’s guess at this point, with the finale of the Goku Black Arc seeing the warrior from the future returning to a timeline that isn’t quite his own. While there have been no hints regarding the son of Vegeta making a comeback in the main Dragon Ball Super series, he has been featured several times in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, currently wielding the power of a Super Saiyan God as a part of the Time Patrol. Considering Trunks’ popularity, it’s most likely only a matter of time until we see the Z Fighter return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer William AS shared this pitch-perfect recreation of Future Trunks, the warrior from the future who was able to assist the Z Fighters in not only defeating the androids that had been created by the Red Ribbon’s Dr. Gero but also the biological nightmare known as Cell:

With Future Trunks currently missing in action in the main series, so too is his younger counterpart that was last seen watching over the animals of the island that Android 17 is protecting. As the manga has recently finished the battle against the nefarious sorcerer known as Moro and dived headfirst into the battle against the intergalactic bounty hunter named Granolah, Trunks would certainly be a welcome ally to Goku and Vegeta in their hard-hitting battles taking place in the pages of the manga.

What do you think of this return to form for the future son of Vegeta? When do you think we’ll see Trunks return to the main series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.