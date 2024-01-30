Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Revisits Future Trunks' Teenage Years

Future Trunks has been a big part of the Dragon Ball franchise, making a comeback in the sequel series, Dragon Ball Super, to take on Goku Black and Zamasu. While the future son of Vegeta has yet to make a comeback to the shonen franchise, he remains a fan-favorite Z-Fighter to this day. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to revisit the story of "The History of Trunks" and recreate Trunks' look when he was battling against the evil iterations of 17 and 18.

The main place to see Future Trunks in the Dragon Ball franchise at the moment has been Super Dragon Ball Heroes. In the spin-off series, which takes place outside of the main continuity, the Trunks of the "Time Patrol" has experienced events that are far different from the Trunks that anime fans have come to know. In the anime adaptation, the Time Patrol's Trunks was able to achieve the transformation of Super Saiyan God while fighting against the denizens of the Dark Demon Dimension. As the spin-off continues, anime viewers are sure to see more transformations and changes made to Trunks, though Dragon Ball Super has yet to confirm whether we'll see this future Z-FIghter making a return.

Future Trunks' Past

To this day, the moment wherein Future Trunks is able to first transform into a Super Saiyan is considered one of the strongest, most memorable scenes of the shonen series. Throughout the Cell Saga, Trunks would become stronger, though he wasn't able to deliver the killing blow to Perfect Cell. When Vegeta's future son would return, he was able to achieve Super Saiyan 2 while netting a new form that has, so far, been unique to Trunks.

In Dragon Ball Super's manga, Future Trunks might not be returning any time soon, but the shonen series is prepping for a potential event that might blow his return out of the water. With Goku and Vegeta learning of Gohan's recent ultimate transformation, Gohan's father has teleported his way back to Earth, potentially hinting at a sparring match that could see Gohan Beast taking on Ultra Instinct.

What do you think of this new take on Future Trunks? Do you want to see the future Z-Fighter make a comeback to the series in the near future?