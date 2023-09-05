Dragon Ball Unveils Replica of Trunks' Sword

One of the most striking things about Trunks' initial appearance in Dragon Ball Z was his use of a sword. Specifically, the son of Vegeta was able to use his weapon to slice Frieza into countless pieces before sending the shonen villain to the underworld. Recently making a return appearance to Dragon Ball Super thanks to the Goku Black Arc, Trunks is still holding onto his trusty sword. To celebrate Trunks' weapon of choice, the Official Dragon Ball website has recreated one of the most well-known swords in anime history.

Trunks was able to make his most recent appearance thanks to Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Taking place in the Tournament of Space And Time, Trunks of the Time Patrol lent a hand to the Z-Fighters in a battle that none of the shonen heroes had experienced before. The alternate version of Vegeta's son found himself facing down an unexpected enemy, as the Warriors in Black had a familiar warrior in the form of Future Gohan. Hailing from a world where Trunks and Bulma died instead of him, "Gohan Black" vowed to take down anyone in an effort to save their lives. Luckily, when the Ultra God Mission came to an end, this iteration of Gohan and Trunks were able to make peace and go their separate way.

Trunks Sword: Can We Buy It Tho?

The Official Dragon Ball Website shared its recreation of Trunks' sword on their social media account, managing to capture one of the most recognizable weapons in anime history. The site has yet to confirm when or how anime fans can buy it but that isn't stopping Dragon Ball aficionados from asking. Future Trunks has yet to return to Dragon Ball Super following the Goku Black Arc, though the Trunks of our era has been front and center recently.

The scabbard is sized to fit the sword perfectly, plus it comes complete with a stylish strap so you can carry it on your back! pic.twitter.com/FtEWTjt5Mk — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) September 5, 2023

In Dragon Ball Super's manga, the printed story is re-telling the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While it has hit some major moments from the successful film, the latest manga arc has also injected some new character beats and events that weren't present in the movie. Trunks might not be touting the sword that his future self wields, but that isn't stopping Vegeta's son from entering the battlefield once again.

Would you add this sword to your anime collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.