Dragon Ball Cosplay Imagines a Cooler/Trunks War

Cooler is a character in the Dragon Ball franchise that has yet to make an appearance in the shonen franchise's continuity. While having a role as the villain two Dragon Ball Z movies, Frieza's brother hasn't had the chance to truly shine in recent years. Luckily, anime cosplayers haven't forgotten the antagonist that once gave his sibling a run for his money in the strength department, as a dynamic duo have pit Cooler against Future Trunks.

The best place for anime fans to check out Cooler these past few years has been the outside-of-continuity series known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The spin-off anime adaptation, and its manga, will routinely use heroes and villains that were once only relegated to the Dragon Ball movies, and spin-off series, and give them new power levels and transformations. With Cooler specifically, shonen fans were able to see Frieza's brother take on a "Golden" transformation in both his biological state as well as his "Metal" iteration that first appeared in the sixth Dragon Ball Z movie. Dragon Ball Super brought the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly from the films into the main continuity, so it's entirely possible that the sequel series does the same for Cooler.

Dragon Ball Cosplay: Son of Vegeta Vs Brother of Frieza

Even in the movies, Future Trunks never had the opportunity to fight against Cooler, making his first debut in the film that followed Metal Cooler's debut. Should Cooler return in Dragon Ball Super, Frieza's sibling would have to do some serious training to come close to Trunks' current power level. Following Broly's introduction, Cooler might just be the biggest movie villain that anime fans are hoping to see made canon.

2024 won't see the return of Dragon Ball Super's anime, but it will see a new television series arrive in the form of Dragon Ball Daima. Created by Akira Toriyama, the upcoming anime will have new villains in the mix, though Cooler is far from confirmed to be a part of the spin-off.

Which Dragon Ball movie characters do you want to see arrive in the main continuity? Do you think that Cooler might appear in the shonen series in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.