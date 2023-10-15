Dragon Ball Daima Will Make a Major Change to Trunks, Goten

Dragon Ball Daima will be kicking off a new phase of the Dragon Ball anime franchise next year, and the new series will be making a major change to Trunks and Goten alongside many of the other characters! Dragon Ball is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of when Akira Toriyama's original manga first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and one of the big new projects coming next year is a brand new anime series that will feature a story not seen in the previous manga or anime releases. It's taking some very big swings.

Dragon Ball Daima is currently scheduled to release some time next year, and one of the big surprises for the series was revealed with its first look debuted over the New York Comic Con 2023 weekend. It was revealed that the big twist of this new anime series is seeing how Goku and the Z-Fighters have all been de-aged into kids somehow, and for younger members of the cast such as Trunks and Goten, they've regressed all the way back into being babies again.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Why Does Dragon Ball Daima Turn Everyone Into Kids?

Dragon Ball Daima's big mystery for now is why Goku and everyone else has been turned back into children, and it seems like this is the launch for the next major phase of the franchise. Kid Goku will be taking center stage of this new entry, and because it seems like it takes place before the events of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (as Whis and Beerus are nowhere to be seen in the trailer) it also means that Goku will likely not have any access to any of the new forms introduced in Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama is going to be very involved with the new Dragon Ball Daima anime's story, and is playing coy about what kicks off this newest phase of the series. But Toriyama teases Dragon Ball Daima as such, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

What are you hoping to see from the Dragon Ball kids in Dragon Ball Daima?