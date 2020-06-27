Dragon Ball Will Release Its Cutest Fashion Brand Yet

Dragon Ball Z certainly hasn't been averse to diving into merchandise that is considered "cute" by many, but the franchise is looking to release some of its cutest apparel to date with a line of denim jackets, t-shirts, and more that bring the series to life in a very unique way. Taking characters such as Goku, Gohan, Cell, and the rest of the Z Fighters and creating unique "chibi" versions of each, with the fashion company known as "Big Ape" to deliver fans a Dragon Ball Z experience unlike anything else on the market today.

These tiny versions of some of your favorite Dragon Ball characters are somewhat reminiscent of the avatars within the popular fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, which players are able to take control of in the lobby to await battling other fighters from around the world. They also look quite familiar to the ridiculous versions of the characters that were seen in the recreation of the Cell Games that were put together to hype the "accomplishments" of Mr. Satan, taking the biggest fighters and re-imagining them through the use of some truly ridiculous mascot costumes. All the same, we would imagine that these will definitely be items that some fans would clamour for.

Twitter Outlet Comic_Natalie shared the designs for the upcoming apparel items that bring the characters of Dragon Ball Z into a new light through a series of unique jackets, shirts, and more, focusing on the fighters that took part in the Cell Games:

Dragon Ball has long been one of the top selling anime franchises since debuting decades ago under the watchful eye of series creator Akira Toriyama, only being surpassed by juggernauts such as Pokemon and One Piece. With Dragon Ball Super currently continuing the story of Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters, there's sure to be far more merchandise spawned from the Shonen series down the line, with cute interpretations of the characters and otherwise.

Will you be picking up these apparel items that depict the Z Fighters in an entirely new way? What's your favorite piece of Dragon Ball Z merchandise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.