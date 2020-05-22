Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Unleashes Perfect Cell

✖

Of the many Dragon Ball villains who have made comebacks such as Freeza and Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Super, fans are still awaiting the return of Dr. Gero's biggest creation, Cell, and one fan has decided to honor the biological nightmare with a cosplay that does a stunning job of bringing the antagonist to life! With Cell incorporating the powers of several of the Z Fighters such as Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta, and others, his overall power level was just one part of the dangerous repertoire that the "perfect being" prided himself on when it came to fighting.

As fans of the Dragon Ball franchise know, Cell was killed in the final fight he had against Gohan, with the son of Goku managing to reach the level of Super Saiyan 2 in the process. When Dragon Ball Super was announced, fans weren't expecting the return of a villain like Freeza, but with his inclusion, many are left wondering just when and if the creation of Dr. Gero will come back to life within the main continuity. While Perfect Cell has returned in spin-off series such as Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Heroes, many are still waiting to see if he may one day return to challenge the likes of Goku and Vegeta once again.

Instagram Cosplayer Sinister_76 shared this impressive cosplay that brings to life the combination of the genetic material from several heroes and villains of Dragon Ball Z to make a creation that could achieve perfection by absorbing the likes of Androids 17 and 18:

Currently in Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta are fighting against the energy absorbing Moro and the next story line still up in the air, it will be interesting to see if Cell does in fact make his return at some point in the future of the franchise.

What do you think of this insanely accurate cosplay for Perfect Cell? Do you see him making a return to Dragon Ball at some point down the road? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

