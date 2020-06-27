Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Gives Future Trunks Slick Fem Makeover

✖

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has some of the coolest characters of all action manga and anime, and now a new cosplay has made Future Trunks even cooler and slicker than before. When thinking back on some of the most memorable moments in the entire franchise, you would be surprised to find just how many of those moments involved Future Trunks in some way. Ever since the character's first introduction to the franchise opened up the canon to time travel and more, Future Trunks has remained a mainstay in the series long after that initial debut.

From the very first time we see Future Trunks easily take down Freeza and King Cold, to his first Super Saiyan transformation, his boost after training with Vegeta, that cool The History of Trunks anime special, his return to his own time, and much more, Future Trunks gets a closer place to fans' hearts with each new appearance and moment.

It all comes down to his super cool gear too, and that was brought to life excellently through cosplay. Artist @raquelsparrow (who you should find more work from on Instagram here) brought this super cool look to life, and gave it an even slicker appeal by giving Future Trunks a fem twist with a skirt instead of his usual darker pants. You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖘♡𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖗𝖗𝖔𝖜 (@raquelsparrow) on Jun 23, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

Future Trunks proved to be such a hit that even when his story was wrapped, the character still made many appearances. Not only is he the anchor of the Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Super Dragon Ball Heroes stories, he was even brought back into the main canon with the Future Trunks arc and Zamasu fight. Would the character work again if he was brought into the series canon permanently?

How did you feel about Future Trunks when he first made his debut during Dragon Ball Z's Android arc? What did you think of the character when he returned to the series with Dragon Ball Super's Future Trunks arc? Do you want the anime or manga to ever bring him back into the fold again? If so, when would be a good time to do it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.