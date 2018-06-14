‘Dragon Ball Z’ Unveils New Gohan Funko Pop

It looks like all of your Dragon Ball dreams were just answered by Funko. The massive pop culture company has heard fans’ pleas, so Gohan will be getting an aged-up POP figure. Now, its first-look has been revealed, and fans are loving how Gohan looks.

Over on Barnes and Noble, fans got their first-look at the POP collectible. Right now, the Dragon Ball Z item is up for pre-order at just under $10 USD, and it looks like the figure will be worth the price.

As you can see below, Gohan is seen wearing a familiar outfit in this figure. The Saiyan is kicking it old-school in his training outfit from Dragon Ball Z. The The purple suit looks just the way fans saw it all those years ago, and Gohan completes the outfit with a red belt and scarf.

Oh, and his hair looks as good as you’d hope. The unruly main is jet black and ready to go Super Saiyan at any moment.

This new POP figure will be part of the fourth wave for Dragon Ball. Other characters will be getting POP figures, so you can add Chiaotzu and Tien to your collection down the line. Ultra Instinct Goku, Bulma, and Master Roshi are slated to get collectibles as well according to recent collector leaks.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

