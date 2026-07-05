30 Years Later, Legendary Sci-Fi Officially Confirms Return With New Revival Anime

A legendary science-fiction anime has confirmed it’s now in the works on a brand new revival series 30 years after the original came to an end. There are very few franchises that anime fans unanimously refer to as classics, and even fewer that are considered pillars of the medium itself. That’s so true for Neon Genesis Evangelion as although the TV anime series came to an infamously truncated end, the franchise has continued with all sorts of new projects in the decades since that have kept the story moving forward.

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Neon Genesis Evangelion has been active over the last 30 years with all sorts of feature films and specials coming from its original creator, but the franchise is now setting out in a whole new direction with a brand new anime series revival with new creators behind it all. Taking the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, you can check out the newest teaser for the Neon Genesis Evangelion revival anime series below to get a better idea of what to expect.

New Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime Series Announced

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This new Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series seems very early into its production thus far following its original announcement earlier this year. But thankfully with an official English version of the trailer shared during Anime Expo 2026, it’s now one step closer to a worldwide release. No release window or date has been announced for the new anime as of this time, but it’s clearly being made with a global audience in mind when it finally makes its debut if the team went through the trouble of sharing an English version of the teaser.

This new Neon Genesis Evangelion series will be a collaborative production between original franchise owner Studio Khara and CloverWorks, a studio that has gotten a lot of attention over the years with its work on series such as My Dress-Up Darling, the Rascal Does Not Dream franchise, Spy x Family and more. Kazuya Tsurumaki and Toru Yatabe (who have had experience with the Evangelion feature films) will be directing the new series as well. But the biggest draw of the new series is who’s writing it.

Neon Genesis Evangelion’s New Anime Features a Surprise Writer

Courtesy of Khara

NieR series creator Yoko Taro will be writing the new series with NieR composer Keiichi Okabe providing the music for it. This is a pretty huge deal as fans have seen the creator’s work with prominent video game releases thus far, but this is one of the most notable science fiction anime franchises of all time. It’s a mecha anime series that has gone on to influence 30 years of other anime over its time, and now a brand new series is going to bring it back to compete with more modern hits.

There’s a good chance that Neon Genesis Evangelion is going to perfectly stand out with this new series, but it does also raise a lot of questions about how it’s going to go about things. It’s yet to be revealed if this will be a reboot of its story with different characters and ideas, but after so long it’s not clear if that’s the right move to make.

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