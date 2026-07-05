3 Years Later, RWBY Officially Confirms Return for New Season

LA is currently being treated to one of the biggest anime events of the year, Anime Expo 2026, and it has already proven to be a highly productive event. It is one of the most diverse anime conventions, featuring many exclusive premieres and announcements related to some of the biggest anime series, with returning titles bringing something new while fresh announcements only continue to elevate the excitement. Amid the wave of exciting news, the event is also featuring panels for animated projects that don’t stem from Japan, and one of the most exciting among them is RWBY.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The American animated series, RWBY, began its run back in 2013, introducing an exciting new story to animation. However, just two years after its debut, the original creator met an untimely death, which sent the series down a different path. Fortunately, it was ultimately a path to success, leading the animated series to expand into multiple volumes and several spin-offs. But the studio behind it, Rooster Teeth, later announced that it would be shutting down following a strange release schedule for its latest volume. Fortunately, after acquiring the rights to the series, VIZ Media brought renewed hope, and now, at Anime Expo 2026, it has been announced that Volume 10 of the series has officially been greenlit.

RWBY Volume 10 Has Officially Been Greenlit

Play video

During its panel at Anime Expo 2026, RWBY shared a surprising video featuring all four voice actresses from the show alongside showrunner Kerry Shawcross. In the fun skit, Kerry confirmed that RWBY Volume 10 has officially been greenlit. No other details were revealed regarding when the new volume will arrive or where the story will go. However, this fortunate news, along with previous information shared on RWBY’s official YouTube channel, hints at more positive developments ahead. Following VIZ Media’s takeover of the franchise last year, Kerry revealed that Volume 10 was already deep in the early writing and planning stages.

While fans took that update with a grain of salt, the confirmation that the series is indeed returning with a new volume suggests that it has been in development for at least a year. Perhaps the show could officially return in 2027 with a proper release schedule. As for the streaming platform, since Crunchyroll streamed the latest volume, it could once again be the exclusive home for the series, with VIZ Media distributing the streaming rights for the animated show.

Ultimately, this is nothing but exciting news for the RWBY franchise, as the animated series has endured years of unfortunate developments. After VIZ Media acquired the rights to the series, the company promised exciting plans for its future, and now, for the first time in three years since RWBY Volume 9 was released, confirmation of its return is a huge relief and hints at a bright future for the show.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum