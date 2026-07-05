Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 Debuts New Look at Next Major Villain

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is now in the works on Season 3 of the anime, and fans have gotten a closer look at the next major villain coming to screens with a new teaser for the next episodes. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End made its highly anticipated return for its second season earlier this year, and thankfully it was quickly confirmed that the anime is already in the process of its third season. Fans won’t have to wait as long between the second and third seasons, and it’s good because there are big things ahead.

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Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 will be making its debut next year, but it had plenty to showcase as it took the stage as part of the Anime Expo 2026 weekend. It was here that fans got to see a brand new teaser visual for the coming season, and it gives a much closer look at the new demonic enemy coming in the third season, Macht. You can check out the new look at Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 below.

Who Is Macht in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s second season ended with a few teases for what’s coming next in its adaptation of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga release. With the brief return of Denke after he was last seen during the First-Class Mage Exam, fans were teased that he was heading to battle against a dangerous enemy. An even briefer visual look was revealed for this enemy himself, but we’ll see him in action with the third season of the series as it tackles the Golden Land Arc.

The Golden Land Arc is longer than the entirety of the arcs seen in the second season, and introduces Macht, who’s seen as the strongest of the Seven Sages of Destruction. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes the third season will run for, but it’s likely going to be much longer than the shorter second season run. With Macht front in center of all of the anime’s promotional materials for this third season thus far, it really does emphasize how big of an enemy he’s really going to be. There are some huge fights fans are going to want to see.

When Does Frieren Season 3 Come Out?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in October next year as part of the Fall 2027 anime schedule, and it joins a packed year for new anime releases that fans are really going to want to see. We’re going to see some juggernaut franchises making their returns for new episodes or projects, and this fantasy series in particular is going to bring the heat with the action that fans might have wanted to see more of from that second season.

Tomoya Kitagawa returns as director for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 for Madhouse with Tomomi Suzuki handling the composition, Maru Takase and Keisuke Kojima providing the character designs, and Evan Call composing the music. With both a returning production staff and voice cast, it’s going to be a great comeback. Make sure to catch up with those first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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