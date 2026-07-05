5 Most Unforgettable Dragon Ball Z Fights of All Time, Ranked

It’s been over four decades since the world of Shonen took a major turn after the debut of Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Not long after its debut, the series began gaining recognition in Japan before eventually becoming a global phenomenon after the anime debut. The franchise continues to influence the Shonen demographic, moulding it into what we see today. Dragon Ball has forever etched its name in history not only because of its intense battles and hype moments but also for introducing several Shonen tropes that continue to inspire countless mangakas and popular shows. Over the decades, the franchise has featured several hype moments and introduced memorable characters through its many series, films, spin-offs, and even video games.

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Released in 1989, Dragon Ball Z is the continuation of the main story, taking place a few years after the original anime. It follows Goku, who is now living a peaceful life with his wife Chi-Chi and four-year-old son Gohan. Unfortunately, trouble always seems to find him, since his peaceful days are short-lived when Saiyans, a warrior race from another planet, come looking for him. They expose his origins and the true reason Goku was sent to the planet. As the story continues, Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters continue to combat any threat that comes their way. While iconic fights such as Goku vs. Frieza, Gohan vs. Cell, and many more took all the spotlight, DBZ featured several exciting battles that will always be iconic.

5) Goku vs. Kid Buu

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As the final villain of the main story, Kid Buu was the most formidable foe Goku and the Z Warriors ever fought. While the Spirit Bomb isn’t a new technique specific to Goku, the one he used against Kid Buu was unimaginably massive, which obliterated the villain beyond regeneration. While Goku launched the attack, it wasn’t his victory alone but the entire planet’s. Since Mr. Satan was a highly reputable savior cherished by the world, he asked everyone to raise their hands and share their energy, which helped Goku gather enough power to create a Super Spirit Bomb.

It wasn’t just the humans, but he used the ki from all living creatures on the planet. Kid Buu initially had the advantage since he was able to push it back at Goku while the Saiyan was too exhausted to stop it. Dende used the Dragon Balls to wish Goku to regain his strength, which allowed him to transform into Super Saiyan and defeat the villain before wishing for his reincarnation as a good person. The victory wasn’t only for the Z Fighters; the entire world, which gives the story a perfect conclusion, making all the struggles worth it.

4) Piccolo vs. Android 17

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As Goku’s former enemy, Piccolo turned over a new leaf in Dragon Ball Z and joined his side to save the planet from otherworldly threats. During the intense Cell Saga, Piccolo goes to the Lookout and demands that Kami fuse with him. Thanks to the sudden boost in power, Piccolo was able to fight Android 17 without getting overpowered, even if it was only for a brief period. Since then, Piccolo has only kept growing his power, as evidenced by his performance in Dragon Ball Super.

Realizing the massive threat ahead of him, he went to the Lookout and fused with Kami, who agreed to sacrifice himself to save Earth. The fusion resulted in the creation of a Super Namekian, giving him enough power boost to go toe to toe with Android 17. His Hellzone Grenade easily cornered Android 17, even if it was for a brief moment. Unfortunately, the fight does not reach a proper conclusion because Cell intervenes and absorbs Android 17.

3) Goku vs. Majin Vegeta

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta has always considered Goku his rival and strived to surpass him since the latter became a Super Saiyan. His obsession with becoming more powerful than Goku became extremely dangerous in the Buu Saga when he allowed Babidi to turn him into a Majin and gained a major power boost. The fight between Majin Vegeta and Goku was longer than expected as the Saiyans went toe to toe against one another, shaking the ground beneath them.

During the entire fight, Vegeta was in the dark about Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 form, which the latter could’ve used if it didn’t drain his stamina. Although Vegeta won due to an underhanded trick, it was still Goku’s defeat against him.

2) Gohan vs. Cell

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Ever since he was four years old, Gohan showed immense potential, even more than his father. By the time he was eleven, he had already mastered the Super Saiyan transformation and was more than ready to fight the villain during the Cell Games. However, Cell proved to be a much more dangerous enemy than the Z Fighters anticipated. After witnessing the horrifying death of Android 16 and seeing his friends get beaten up by the Cell Juniors, Gohan couldn’t contain his rage and frustration.

His outburst of emotions triggered him to transform into Super Saiyan 2, the next level of the legendary transformation. This moment further solidified Gohan as one of the most iconic Shonen characters, as he completely overpowered the villain that even his father couldn’t defeat.

1) Goku vs. Frieza

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

When it comes to iconic moments in Dragon Ball, Goku’s first Super Saiyan transformation will always be on top. He first transformed during his fight against Frieza and redefined the transformation trope in Shonen history. Up until that moment, the golden-haired Super Saiyan was nothing but a legend, a form lost in the annals of history.

The proud warrior race continued to exist for centuries or even millennia without ever awakening this form, but Goku was always meant to be special. After transforming, he was easily able to overpower Frieza, the galactic tyrant who had been brutally terrorizing his son and his friends.

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