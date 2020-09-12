Dragon Ball Fan Recreates Iconic Spider-Man Cover with Saiyaman

✖

Dragon Ball Z is easily one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, and Spider-Man is easily one of the biggest super-heroes, so it's no surprise to see that a fan would unite the two by giving Gohan his own Peter Parker moment in relinquishing his identity as the Great Saiyaman. Gohan's super hero alter ego is normally thought of as a joke within the episodes of Dragon Ball, with the son of Goku attempting to fight crime while performing moves that have him ripped straight from a Sentai series, or as a member of the Ginyu Force!

The Great Saiyaman hasn't been a big part of the latest anime series of Dragon Ball Super, with Gohan not having much time to fight crime as he trained to regain the power he once had during the Majin Buu Saga in order to save his family, and his universe, during the Tournament of Power arc. The latest series has definitely shown Gohan in a new light, with the former scholar recognizing that the world needed his strength as a Z Fighter more than anything else and thus threw in with his mentor/father figure once again in Piccolo to regain what was lost between the Dragon Ball Z series and Super.

Reddit Artist OpJoJo99 shared this amazing art work that imagines what Gohan would look like if he were to ditch the identity of Great Saiyaman in the same way as Peter Parker has done more than a few times in his carrer as the Marvel superhero known as the Amazing Spider-Man:

Currently, Gohan is assisting his father and friends in the war against Moro in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, partnering up with Piccolo to unleash a bevy of attacks that has fans talking about the latest arc. With Moro having absorbed one of his underlings, even the tag team of Gohan and Piccolo hasn't been enough to take down the latest villain of the series.

What do you think of this fusion art work between Son Gohan and Marvel's Spider-Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and the world of Marvel super heroes!