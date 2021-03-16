Dragon Ball Super Re-Airing Plans to Address Original Animation Critiques

✖

Dragon Ball as a franchise returned after being away for quite some time with the feature-length film, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, which gave way to the television series of Dragon Ball Super and it seems as if a return to the series will see several animation problems fixed. When the Blu-Ray editions of the series were released, fans noted that a number of animation issues were fixed following the episodes' airing on television, and it seems as if those corrections will be addressed in the re-airing of the series on televisions in Japan.

Dragon Ball Super began by revisiting the introduction of Beerus, the God of Destruction, who was searching for the Super Saiyan God in order to test his overall power level. Accompanied by the angel Whis, the feline combatant easily dispatched all of the Z Fighters, even Goku in his Super Saiyan 3 form, with Son attempting to figure out how to become a Super Saiyan God himself. As we now know, Goku is successful in discovering how to access the power of the Gods and has even moved a few steps further, by learning how to transform into Super Saiyan Blue and use the insanely powerful technique known as Ultra Instinct.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the revelation that Dragon Ball Super's "Rebroadcast" in Japan would be using the corrected animation that was revealed in the Blu-Ray editions of the anime series, which took the opportunity to streamline many character designs and battles that took place:

Oh. So they're airing the Bluray version in the rebroadcast 👀 Episode 5 was somewhat fixed in the Bluray version.#DragonBallSuper https://t.co/kXGgPvrJh6 pic.twitter.com/YF6sSucXwi — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) March 14, 2021

During last year's Jump Festa, the annual event that reveals bombshells about Weekly Shonen Jump properties such as Dragon Ball, fans were disappointed when it wasn't revealed that new anime episodes would be landing sooner rather than later. With the manga having recently completed the Moro Arc, giving the Z Fighters some big power-ups as a result, there is plenty of material for the anime series to follow once it starts up once again.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Super fixing the flubs of its past? Do you think we'll see the anime series return later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.