Dragon Ball Z: Goku’s Voice Actor Almost Played This Surprising Villain

Sure, some of them may seem a bit goofy, but there are plenty of baddies from the Dragon Ball series who you should not underestimate. Majin Buu may have looked like a blown-out piece of bubblegun when fans first met him, but the pink alien soon showed his true power when he brought mankind to its knees. The same could almost be said for the quirky team known as Ginyu Force just without the world domination bent.

Now, fans have heard a startling fact straight from one of Dragon Ball's stars. Captain Ginyua almost sounded very different, and it would have all come down to Sean Schemmel.

The popular voice actor took time to speak with Gaming Conviction about his work on the Dragon Ball franchise, and it was there that he confirmed he auditioned for Captain Ginyu.

"I originally auditioned for the role of Captain Ginyu and about 12 other voices, Goku, King Kai, and Nail being among them which I ended up getting those 3 parts," he said.

"I really thought I killed my Captain Ginyu audition."

If you can't quite remember Captain Ginyu, don't take it to heart. The squadron of alien mercenaries housed a few oddball characters, but the captain was a high point amongst the team. As the group's most serious member, Captain Ginyu cared about his teammates' wellbeing but also put them through the ringer should they fail him. For the purple horned alien, nothing was more important than pleasing Freeza, and Captain Ginyu clashes with characters like Goku time and again given their opposing sides.

The Ginyu Force appeared throughout Dragon Ball Z, and the team has carried on its Team Rocket-esque adventures into Dragon Ball Super. The new anime introduced Ginyu in a frog's body as he watched Freeza be reassembled, but Vegeta decides to off the alien before he can ditch his amphibious bod for a more powerful one.

Next month, a brand-new story arc of Dragon Ball Super is set to kick off in Japan with the 'Universal Survival' saga. It might be awhile before Schemmel gets to voice out this new arc, but you can check out the brief synopsis for it below:

"At Goku's request, the Omni-Kings' "Tournament of Power" martial arts tournament between universes now begins! …But this also proves to be the beginning of universal destruction. What awaits the victors of this tournament, and the vanquished…?! How will these intense team battles between the elites of each universe turn out…?!"

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami will begin airing the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m starting January 7.