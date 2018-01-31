Marvel Comics Artist Tries Hand At ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Stars

When it comes to publishers, Marvel Comics is hard to overlook. The pop culture giant has spun out some of the world's top heroes, and it looks like one of its artist is trying his hand at manga's heroic canon.

After all, Michael Walsh did just take some fan-favorite Z-Fighters out for a spin.

Over on Instagram, Walsh got the attention of fans when he posted a gnarly sketch of Piccolo. The image, which can be seen below, shows the Namekian preparing to shoot off a Special Beam Canon. The drawing is a fairly in-depth one, and it gives Piccolo a gritty makeover unlike any Akira Toriyama ever shared.

Seriously, just look at those veins popping from Piccolo's head. Those look as painful as they are intimidating.

Piccolo is not the only Dragon Ball Z hero Walsh has sketched. Late last week, the artist shared a sketch he did of Future Trunks. The doodle sees much of the hero in shadow, but his flacked jacket and sword are hard to mistake. With his hair pulled back, Future Trunks looks like he got a true Marvel makeover, and fans can only guess how Vegeta would react to the look.

Tiny Future Trunks doodle. #dragonballz A post shared by Michael Walsh (@mister_walsh) on Jan 25, 2018 at 1:34pm PST

If you scroll through Walsh's Instagram, you will find that the artist has done characters from other anime series. He recently did a sketch of Manji from Blade of the Immortal, a title which received its first live-action film last year. And, of course, there is lots of Marvel on Walsh's feed.

For those of you unfamiliar with the artist, Walsh has done work on a variety of Marvel titles. The artist has done cover artwork and acted as a penciler on series like Hawkeye, Vision, Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, and more.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you a fan of this Marvel and Dragon Ball Z crossover? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!