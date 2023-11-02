Dragon Ball Daima Expands Trademark Reach

Dragon Ball Daima is aiming to take over the world in 2024 and the spin-off series is hitting the world of intellectual property.

Dragon Ball Daima took the world by storm during this year's New York Comic-Con. Announced as a new series that will see Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters transformed into children thanks to a secret conspiracy, the anime is aiming to be one of the biggest anime arrivals of 2024. Prior to the release of this new television series, it seems that the shonen franchise is aiming to get all of its "ducks in a row" when it comes to the complicated world of intellectual property.

When Dragon Ball Daima was first revealed, many anime fans immediately started thinking of Dragon Ball GT and with good reason. The original sequel to Dragon Ball Z had a premise that was quite similar to Daima, in that the Grand Tour immediately saw Goku being changed into a toddler thanks to a wish made by the villainous Pilaf. Tasked with finding the Black Star Dragon Balls in GT, Daima is also setting Goku on a universe tour in an effort to set things right. Rather than having Pan and Trunks join Goku on his journey, it seems that the Shonen protagonist will be bringing Kaioshin on his journey across the galaxy.

Dragon Ball Daima x Intellectual Property

Dragon Ball has long been a major property in Latin America. When the Tournament of Power was airing in Dragon Ball Super, there were stadium-events that were created in South American locales to witness the final fight between Goku and Jiren. It has yet to be seen if Daima can stand toe-to-toe with Super, though this upcoming series was created by series creator Akira Toriyama.

Only a few days back, Dragon Ball Daima was registered in Costa Rica & Argentina files



This more than likely means that they are targeting ALL LATAM countries as I am sure they wouldn't handpick what countries get marketing



Soon the peak marketing for Daima will commence 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gieJG1X7Yd — Epik #DBD (@EpikEpikson1) November 2, 2023

A specific release date has yet to be revealed in 2024, though Toei Animation did confirm that it would be airing in the latter half of next year. Dragon Ball Daima doesn't just take the opportunity to de-age a number of the anime characters, but it gives us a story in the time frame following the death of Kid Buu and before the events that kicked off Dragon Ball Super.

