Dragon Ball’s Best Hits Are Coming to Vinyl Soon

Anime has always had a thing for music. In the past decade alone, some of the best music out of Japan has gone live with help from anime series such as My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This truth can be traced back as shows from decades ago had bangers for anthems. And now, it seems Dragon Ball is digging deep to bring its best anime hits to a vinyl soundtrack.

The update comes from Nippon Columbia as the publisher is putting together a Dragon Ball vinyl. The soundtrack, which is slated to drop on December 15th, will put all of the anime’s classics on one record. So if you grew up on the Dragon Ball soundtrack, this record will be a must buy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Dragon Ball Hit Song Collection Vinyl contains music from the anime, pressed on clear orange vinyl and housed in a sleeve jacket,” Nippon Columbia describes the hit song collection.

“A collection of hit songs released at the time of the TV anime “Dragon Ball” broadcast, including rare insert songs, reissued on clear orange vinyl. It is a disc that is exactly one star ball (Eshinchu) specification,” the description continues. “A collection of hit songs including the opening theme “Makafushigi Adventure!” released in 1986 and the ending theme “Romantic Ageruyo”, “Son Goku Song” sung by Masako Nozawa, the voice actor of Son Goku, the main character of Dragon Ball, “Wolf Hurricane” sung by Toru Furuya, who is also a voice actor of Yamcha as well as Hoshi Hyuma of “Kyojin no Hoshi” and Amuro Ray of “Mobile Suit Gundam”. 10 songs including “Mutenroushi no Oshie” sung by Kame Sennin’s voice actor Kohei Miyauchi! A must-have for Dragon Ball fans!”

With 10 songs included, this Dragon Ball vinyl is available for pre-order right now on Right Stuf if you’re eager to check it out. You can also brush up on your Dragon Ball song lexicon at any time courtesy of the anime. The original Dragon Ball anime can be binged everywhere from Hulu to Funimation. So for more info on the hit anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Legend has it that if all seven of the precious orbs called “Dragon Balls” are gathered together, an incredibly powerful dragon god will appear to grant one wish. Unfortunately, the orbs are scattered across the world, making them extremely difficult to collect. Enter 16-year-old Bulma, a scientific genius who has constructed a radar to detect the exact locations of the Dragon Balls. She’s on a mission to find all seven orbs, but first she must convince young Son Goku to join her on her quest. With a monkey tail, superhuman strength and a magic staff for a weapon, Son Goku is ready to set out on the adventure of a lifetime…”

What do you make of this Dragon Ball soundtrack drop? Will you be adding the vinyl to your collection? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!