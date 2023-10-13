What Does Dragon Ball Daima Mean?

Dragon Ball Daima is the big new announcement for the shonen franchise that might be one of the most well-known anime series of all time. With Toei Animation introducing fans to a series that introduces much younger versions of Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters thanks in part to a "secret conspiracy", fans have been wondering just what "Daima" means. Luckily, we have the skinny on what "Daima" means and how it isn't quite the "Dragon Ball Magic" that many anime fans were expecting.

Dragon Ball Daima, to fill anime fans in, won't be a replacement for Dragon Ball Super, as the spin-off series will take place in a time period following the defeat of Kid Buu and the beginning of Dragon Ball Super. This most likely means that transformations such as Super Saiyan Blue, Ultra Instinct, and Ultra Ego won't be making appearances, especially since the Saiyans who could access these forms are now children. From the first trailer that dropped earlier this week, none of the characters were shown accessing any Super Saiyan abilities, though it had yet to be confirmed whether or not the de-aging process has also cut down the Z-Fighters' overall power levels.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Daima Doesn't Really Mean Magic

"Daima" itself doesn't have a literal meaning in Japan, but the characters used to make the word in Japan will translate to "big/great" and "evil". Obviously, "Dragon Ball Big Evil" doesn't have the same ring to it but it's clear hinting at some troubling times ahead for Goku and his friends as they struggle with their newfound predicament. While the villains behind this strange scenario are featured briefly in the recent trailer, their identities remain a mystery.

Dragon Ball Daima is set to arrive in the fall of 2024, meaning anime fans will have to wait for around a year before we see this new take on the Z-Fighters. Luckily, there are some big Dragon Ball stories taking place until that time as Super Dragon Ball Heroes continues its anime run and Dragon Ball Super's manga continues to release new chapters on a monthly basis.

Do you think Dragon Ball Daima is a good name for the next chapter of the Z-Fighters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Eternal Dragon.