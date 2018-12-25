‘Dragon Ball Z’, ‘Sailor Moon’ To Release Pet Cosplay Collection

Cosplay has come a long way over the years, and it looks like anime fans will be able to bring the hobby to their pets soon. If you think your dog would like to become an anime protagonist, Bandai is here to make your dreams come true.

This week, the company shared the news of its partnership with Petio, a specialty pet store. Bandai and Petio have come together to create pet-friendly cosplay pieces based on Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon to start.

According to the announcement, the collection will go live in March 2019. Petio will brand them under its ‘Character Petio’ umbrella, and fans are already cooing over how cute the pieces are. (via ANN)

For Sailor Moon fans, they can get complete cosplay outfits for any of the original Sailor Scouts. Each uniforms will run pet owners about $30 USD, and a slightly cheaper version of the costume will be sold sans skirt for under $25.

As for Dragon Ball, fans will have a variety of cosplay pieces to choose from. The most basic option will be Goku’s signature gi which fits around your pet’s torso. The outfit comes in multiple sizes and will set owners back less than $25.

There will also be frontward facing cosplay options for Dragon Ball which your pets slip their front paws into. The cosplay pieces give the illusion of your pet making your favorite anime hero walk on their feet, so your pooch can try walking Goku for a try. Other characters like Vegeta and Freeza will also be available for purchase at just under $30.

The special anime-centric line will also include special pet accessories. Sailor Moon-themed bedding has already been announced along with a slew of plushes and backpacks. The combined collections will go on sale next spring in Japan, but international fans are willing to pay up for foreign shipping if it means having their kitty go Super Saiyan.

So, what kind of anime cosplay collection would you buy into for your furry friend?