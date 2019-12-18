Stunning Dragon Ball Z Fan-Art Shows Vegeta’s View of One Iconic Scene

Poor Vegeta. In a seemingly never ending journey to become the strongest Saiyan in the universe, the Prince of the dead Planet Vegeta has made some serious mistakes along the way. No mistake perhaps was as big as when he allowed Cell to absorb Andorid 18, letting the biological experiment of Dr. Gero the opportunity to transform into his ultimate form and become Perfect Cell. Now, one fan has re-imagined one of Vegeta’s biggest moments in the Cell Saga, firing off his patented “Final Flash” technique at Cell and blowing off an arm prior to the arrival of the Cell Games.

Twitter User And Artist Ruto830 shared this amazing “point of view” fan art that imagines what Vegeta was seeing after firing off the devastating Final Flash that was able to completely burn away one of Perfect Cell’s arms, briefly incapacitating the villain before he could sprout a new one thanks in part to Piccolo’s DNA within himself:

Vegeta has found a way to mellow out as the Dragon Ball franchise, with Dragon Ball Super giving him new levels of power and new transformations that allow him to access God Ki. With Super Saiyan Blue now under his belt, the Prince of All Saiyans was able to become one of the final combatants in the Tournament of Power as the current anime ended its run and went on hiatus.

Currently, in the Dragon Ball Super manga, Vegeta is attempting to discover new powers by travelling to the planet Yardrat, the same world that taught Goku how to master the teleport technique of Instant Transmission. He has also taken a big step in controlling his own pride and atoning for his sins of the past, apologizing to the people of Namek for the lives he took during the Frieza Saga.

What do you think of this amazing art work that gives us a brand new vantage point of Vegeta’s blow against Cell in Dragon Ball Z? What other scenes from Dragon Ball would you like to see given a similar depiction? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

