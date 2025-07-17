Robot Chicken Creators Talk How Times Have Changed For Nerds: “I Was Beat Up For Working at Marvel”

Play video

Comic book adaptations continue to be hot ticket items at the box office, with James Gunn’s Superman being a prime example of how big a superhero can be on the silver screen. Recently, we had the opportunity to chat with Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich not just on the show’s upcoming return, but on the world of pop culture. With Matthew specifically having experience working for Marvel Comics and having a big role at the now-defunct Wizard Magazine, Senreich was more than happy to discuss how much things have changed for pop culture enthusiasts in the present.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In discussing the current state of Marvel and DC films, Matthew Senreich still found it unbelievable how big superheroes have become, recollecting his early days working for Marvel himself, “It’s still really unbelievable to me (seeing Marvel take over the world.) My first job was working as an intern at Marvel, and I got beaten up for it!” Green chimed in with his thoughts on comic book domination these days, “You know, you can’t be the guy sitting at a Green Day concert at Berkley with your arms crossed, muttering, ‘they sold out man.’ You have to be happy that millions of people are sharing that level of passion with other human beings. If someone doesn’t know anything about Star Wars, I try to explain my love for it and access points for others to dive in. I don’t want to be a gatekeeper.”

The Nerd’s Origin Story

To start, Seth Green explained the origins of the “Nerd”, a character who has become something of the de facto mascot for Robot Chicken over the years, “Well, he popped up originally in a sketch we did called, ‘Win a Date With Scarlett Johannson.’ We asked Scarlett to come do the voice and she did, and we explained that someone would win the contest and they get to marry you. That’s where the character came from, we wanted to create the most basement-dwelling nerd that we could and he became the ‘id’ of the show.”

The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special is set to arrive on July 20th and will mark the first of, potentially, many specials for the Adult Swim favorite. While not specifically focused on Marvel and/or DC, Green and Senreich have created episodes that delve into both comic book universes. In fact, the Robot Chicken DC Comics Special did just that by spending its runtime mocking the heroes and villains of the DCU when it aired in 2012. Since DC Comics falls under the Warner Bros umbrella, we have to imagine that this specific special was far easier to get made than a “Marvel Special.” Fingers crossed that both Green and Senreich continue to produce Robot Chicken for years to come.

Want to stay afloat on one of Adult Swim’s most classic series? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Robot Chicken and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.