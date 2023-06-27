The Dragon Prince Season 5 Debuts First Trailer

The Dragon Prince is making its highly anticipated return with Season 5 later this Summer, and now fans have gotten a new look at what The Dragon Prince Season 5 will have in store with the first full trailer for the new episodes! The Dragon Prince has officially kicked off its second half with the dark start of the Mystery of Aaravos saga. Season 4 saw a dramatic tone change from what came before as the titular Aaravos made his move, and The Dragon Prince Season 5 is teasing a race against time as than intensity will only ramp up further from here on out.

The Dragon Prince Season 5 will be coming to Netflix this July and teases the next phase of the Mystery of Aaravos saga as Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren are now trying their best to catch up with Claudia and Terry before Aaravos can enact his grand plan for the future. Running for nine episodes in total when it premiere with Netflix on July 27th, you can check out the first trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 5 below as released by Wonderstorm:

How to Watch The Dragon Prince Season 5

The Dragon Prince Season 5 premieres on Netflix on July 27th. Dubbed "Book Five: Water," Wonderstorm teases the next phase of the Mystery of Aaravos saga as such, "The Netflix animated series THE DRAGON PRINCE returns for a nine-episode fifth season on July 27, 2023. In this exciting next chapter of the 'Mystery of Aaravos' arc, we rejoin our heroes after their narrow escape from the depths of Umber Tor. With the map to Aaravos' prison in hand, Claudia and Terry race against time to save Viren's life. Meanwhile, Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren seek out new friends (and old) to help them prevent the return of the infamous Startouch Elf."

The Dragon Prince teases that things will get even darker as the series continues towards the end of its story, and that means Season 5 will likely have more peril than ever as both groups are now in their own respective races against time. Now it's just a matter of whether or not the two groups will collide in the new episodes.

