The Dragon Prince Season 5 Releases New Poster

The Dragon Prince is gearing up for its return to Netflix with Season 5 of the animated series later this year, and now fans have gotten an ominous tease about what's coming next with a new poster for The Dragon Prince Season 5! The Dragon Prince Season 4 made its worldwide premiere with Netflix last Fall as it kicked off the second half of the series overall. With the start of the Mystery of Aaravos arc in The Dragon Prince Season 4, The Dragon Prince Season 5 will be taking a dangerous new step in the arc with a very dangerous sea.

While the wait between The Dragon Prince Season 3 and Season 4 was a long one, it's going to be much less of a wait for the next wave of new episodes. Scheduled for a release with Netflix later this Summer, The Dragon Prince Season 5 will carry the moniker of "Book Five: Water" as it teases the next step of the Mystery of Aaravos arc. Teasing just how intense this "water" will be, a new poster titled "The Wicked Depths" shows off a terrifying new foe that Callum and the others will come across. Check out the poster for The Dragon Prince Season 5 below:

And way down we go... pic.twitter.com/3kEJsV2Ko3 — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) May 2, 2023

How to Watch The Dragon Prince Season 5

You can currently find all four seasons of The Dragon Prince now streaming with Netflix, and Season 5 will hit the streaming service some time this Summer (but a concrete release date has yet to be announced for the new episodes). It seems The Dragon Prince Season 5 will continue with the changes in tone we saw in the fourth season, and speaking to ComicBook.com about that change, The Dragon Prince co-creator Justin Richmond noted that this will continue to happen as the series heads closer to its grand finale.

"[We're definitely aging up the characters, more mature themes, a little more serious consequences to what's happening," Richmond stated. "We'll continue to do that as the seasons go on, moving forward. Hopefully, people like it, like they did in Harry Potter, where by the fifth year, he is doing stuff he never could have done in the first year. We're definitely playing with that as well. It gives us a lot of leeway to do really fun stuff with the characters and put them in interesting scenarios."

