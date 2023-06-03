The Dragon Prince Season 5 Shares New Poster

The Dragon Prince will be hitting Netflix with its highly anticipated Season 5 of its run next month as one of the biggest new animated series releases of the Summer, and Wonderstorm is gearing up for this new season with a dark new poster for The Dragon Prince Season 5! Although there was a pretty lengthy wait in between the third and fourth seasons of the animated series, The Dragon Prince has promised that the gap in between each of its new seasons would be shorter than ever before. Now we see just what that means as The Dragon Prince Season 5 is already upon us.

The Dragon Prince Season 5 will be coming to Netflix some time this July and take Callum and the others on a dangerous new mission across an ominous looking sea. This next phase of The Mystery of Aaravos saga is sure to be one filled with all kinds of dangers, and that's especially being teased with a new poster teasing Callum being attacked by a giant creature in the ocean. You can check out the newest poster for The Dragon Prince Season 5 below:

Sink or swim. pic.twitter.com/yca7WI6oon — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) June 1, 2023

When to Watch The Dragon Prince Season 5

The Dragon Prince will be returning to Netflix with "Book Five: Water" some time this July, and this poster teases that the water will be filled with plenty of dangers. You can catch up with everything that has happened in the first four seasons of the animated series so far as The Dragon Prince is now streaming with Netflix. Things are only getting more intense from here too as speaking to ComicBook.com about the darker tone changes in Season 4 and beyond, The Dragon Prince co-creator Justin Richmond noted that this will continue to happen as the series heads closer to its grand finale.

"[We're definitely aging up the characters, more mature themes, a little more serious consequences to what's happening," Richmond stated. "We'll continue to do that as the seasons go on, moving forward. Hopefully, people like it, like they did in Harry Potter, where by the fifth year, he is doing stuff he never could have done in the first year. We're definitely playing with that as well. It gives us a lot of leeway to do really fun stuff with the characters and put them in interesting scenarios."

