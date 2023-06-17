The Dragon Prince Season 5 Confirms Release Date

The Dragon Prince will be hitting Netflix later this Summer with its highly anticipated Season 5, and now fans know exactly when to tune in with the confirmation of The Dragon Prince Season 5's big release date! The Dragon Prince Season 4 kicked off a much darker era for the animation series as it took the first steps into The Mystery of Aaravos saga. Not only were fans introduced to a much better look at the titular Aaravos, but each of the characters were launched into their own respective journeys for the second half of the series. Now we're finally going to get the next important step.

The Dragon Prince previously announced that Season 5 would be releasing with Netflix later this Summer, but now a new update has revealed that The Dragon Prince Season 5 will be hitting Netflix on July 27th! To celebrate The Dragon Prince Season 5 finally getting a concrete release date, a new clip has been shared featuring Callum and Rayla taking a small and intimate moment for themselves in between all of the chaos as they gaze at the stars. You can check out the newest clip for The Dragon Prince Season 5 below:

What to Know for The Dragon Prince Season 5

The Dragon Prince will be returning to Netflix with "Book Five: Water" on July 27 as Season 5 kicks off the next entry in The Mystery of Aaravos saga. You can catch up with everything that has happened in the first four seasons of the animated series so far as The Dragon Prince is now streaming with Netflix. Speaking to ComicBook.com previously about the darker tone seen in Season 4 and beyond, The Dragon Prince co-creator Justin Richmond noted that this will continue to happen as the series heads closer to its grand finale.

"[We're definitely aging up the characters, more mature themes, a little more serious consequences to what's happening," Richmond stated. "We'll continue to do that as the seasons go on, moving forward. Hopefully, people like it, like they did in Harry Potter, where by the fifth year, he is doing stuff he never could have done in the first year. We're definitely playing with that as well. It gives us a lot of leeway to do really fun stuff with the characters and put them in interesting scenarios."

What are you hoping to see happen between Callum and Rayla in The Dragon Prince Season 5? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!