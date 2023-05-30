The Dragon Prince Season 5 Releases First Clip: Watch

The Dragon Prince is getting ready to return to Netflix with the highly anticipated Season 5 of the animated series later this Summer, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next major entry in The Mystery of Aaravos saga with a new sneak peek clip released for The Dragon Prince Season 5! Season 4 of The Dragon Prince hit the Netflix streaming service last Fall with the start of a whole new saga for the series. Following a time jump that aged each of the characters a bit more, The Mystery of Aaravos began to tease a much darker saga for the final half of the series.

The series creators behind The Dragon Prince teased it would be a much shorter wait for the next season of the series, and that wait actually be over soon enough as Season 5 of the animated series will be streaming with Netflix this Summer. While there has yet to be a concrete release date for The Dragon Prince Season 5 as of this writing, The Dragon Prince is showing off the first real look at what to expect from the next phase of The Mystery of Aaravos saga with a new clip teasing an ominous new quest. Check it out below:

How to Watch The Dragon Prince Season 5

The Dragon Prince will be returning to Netflix with "Book Five: Water" some time this July as teased by this newest clip, and you can catch up with everything that has happened in the first four seasons of the animated series so far as The Dragon Prince is now streaming with Netflix. Speaking to ComicBook.com about the darker tone changes in Season 4 and beyond, The Dragon Prince co-creator Justin Richmond noted that this will continue to happen as the series heads closer to its grand finale.

"[We're definitely aging up the characters, more mature themes, a little more serious consequences to what's happening," Richmond stated. "We'll continue to do that as the seasons go on, moving forward. Hopefully, people like it, like they did in Harry Potter, where by the fifth year, he is doing stuff he never could have done in the first year. We're definitely playing with that as well. It gives us a lot of leeway to do really fun stuff with the characters and put them in interesting scenarios."

