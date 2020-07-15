Netflix Confirms Dragon's Dogma Anime Release Date with First Poster

Netflix announced a new anime based on Dragon's Dogma early last year, but had released no updates or new information until now with the first poster for the new anime and even a release date! Netflix revealed their desire to expand their anime originals and licensing a couple of years ago, and one of the efforts is giving many unexpected franchises their anime due. This resulted in a new partnership with Sublimation, which had produced a new anime based on Capcom's Dragon's Dogma franchise. Now it's heading our way this September!

Netflix finally released the first look at this new Dragon's Dogma anime through its official Twitter account. This is the first poster for the new series, and not only do we get a glimpse of what this anime will look like, but it also confirms that this new anime is heading our way on September 17th. You can check out the poster for yourself below!

Netflix describes the upcoming Dragon's Dogma anime as such, "Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans."

Only the Arisen can face the Dragon and defeat the apocalypse. Here's your first look at the anime series adaptation of Capcom's action fantasy classic Dragon's Dogma, arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/UxJMcUrsdp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 14, 2020

This new series will feature CGI animation from Sublimation and Representative Director Atsushi Koishikawa mentioned how the studio is excited to produce its own title back when the series was first announced, "The Sublimation team has long dreamed of working on our own title. We have oftentimes worked with partner studios to create partial CGI portions within a given title, so we feel very fortunate to work with Netflix through this production line deal. We're excited to bring our unique cel shaded animation that carries hand-drawn textures to anime fans around the world."

Will you be checking out the new Dragon's Dogma anime when it hits Netflix this Fall? Which moments or inspirations from the original game are you hoping make it to the new anime? What are you most hoping to see in the new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.