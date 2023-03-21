Drops of God Is Getting a Live-Action Series at Apple TV+

It seems another manga is ready to make its move to live-action. Thanks to a new report, we have learned The Drops of God is making a home for itself at Apple TV+. The hit manga will get its own live-action TV series from the streaming service, and it will be going live in exactly one month.

And yes, you did read that right. The live-action adaptation has been in the works for some time, so The Drops of God is launching on April 21st. According to a report by Variety, the live-action series is a "new internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action" show. It follows the story laid out in The Drops of God manga, so fans of creators Tadashi Agi and Shu Okimoto will want to tune in.

Apple TV+ has licensed The Drops of God as an eight-part series. Hulu will oversee the show's distribution in Japan while Legendary Television does global distribution outside of France and Japan. After all, Legendary Television helped produce this global adaptation with help from Dynamic Television, France Televisions, and Hulu Japan. Oded Ruskin was brought in to direct the TV series while Quoc Dang Tran handled the script.

As for its cast, Tomohisa Yamashita is heading up The Drops of God with French actress Fleur Geffrier. An official synopsis for The Drops fo God TV series was also released to whet the fandom's appetite, so you can read it here: "The story involves a woman who discovers that her estranged father has left her the world's greatest wine collection in his will. But, to claim her inheritance she must compete against a Japanese man who her father regarded as a son and may have been more."

If you are not familiar with The Drops of God, the manga began in November 2004 and ran through October 2020 with help from its sequel. The dramatic series tells the story of Shizuku Kanzaki, a young man who learns his estranged father has died and left him a challenge. The older man was a renowned wine critic, and Shizuku's father has an incredibly rare collection of alcohol on hand. In order for his son to earn the stores, Shizuku must correctly identify 13 legendary wines and critique them each. But as his journey begins, Shizuku learns there are others in the food and critics circle hoping to usurp his hold on his father's legacy.

Will you be tuning into this Apple TV+ program? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.