Ranking of Kings Manga Is Getting a New English Translation

Ranking of Kings is unlike any other anime adaptation on the market today. Following a young, deaf prince as he struggles with a world that he doesn't fully understand, Wit Studio of Attack on Titan and The Promised Neverland fame brought Bojji to the small screen. Thanks to the popularity of the anime, the manga story that started it all is set to re-release its chapters digitally, with a brand new translation supplied for the installments from Crunchyroll.

While Ranking of Kings Season 2 has yet to be confirmed at this point, the series is set to return next month with the arrival of Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage. Billed as a special one-shot, Bojji and Kage will once again be the focus of this Ranking of Kings anime and will further explore the surroundings that look as though they have been ripped straight from a Studio Ghibli production. Based on the status of Ghibli, a comparison between the two says a lot about the work that Studio Wit has done in bringing the series to life.

Ranking of Kings Manga

The publishers of Ranking of Kings, Booklive, released a statement when it came to the re-translation of Bojji's story. As marked in the press release, the translation is being handled by Crunchyroll and was put into motion thanks to "typographical errors" and "translated phrases impairing the appeal of the original text".

"We hereby apologize for the inconvenience caused by the suspension of the distribution of the English version of "Ranking of Kings" due to retranslation. As announced on this website on March 31, 2022, it was discovered by readers that there are typographical errors and translated phrases impairing the appeal of the original text in the English version of "Ranking of Kings" Volumes 1 to 7 (hereinafter referred to as the "previous translated version") released in February 18, 2022. On March 31, 2022, we stopped distributing the previous translated version, carefully examined the translation, and prepared a retranslated version. The retranslation work was completed, and the retranslated version will be available after the review on online bookstores is completed. The translation team of Crunchyroll, LLC, which has a track record of distributing the animation "Ranking of Kings", was in charge of this retranslation."

If you haven't had the chance to check out the delightful first season of Ranking of Kings, you can stream it currently on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the heartfelt story, "Bojji is a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn son, he strives hard and dreams of becoming the world's greatest king. However, people mutter about him behind his back as "a good-for-nothing prince" and "no way he can be king." Bojji is able to make his first-ever friend, "Kage" – a literal shadow on the ground who somehow understands Bojji well."

