Studio Ghibli's New Film, Earwig And The Witch, Reveals Cast

Studio Ghibli is responsible for some of the biggest movie entries into the world of anime, and the animation studio is taking a big new step with their upcoming film released later this year in Earwig And The Witch, with Ghibli unveiling the voice cast for the movie that will be dropping next month! With movies such as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, and Ponyo, it's no surprise to see that anime and movie fans alike are waiting to see how Ghibli will handle this new film that employs computer generated animation versus the standard two dimensional kind of the past.

The voice cast for Earwig And The Witch was revealed as such:

ShinobuTerajima (Caterpillar, HelterSkelter, Oh Lucy!) as Bella Yaga

Etsushi Toyokawa (live-action 20th Century Boys, Her Granddaughter) as Mandrake

Gaku Hamada (Miss Hokusai, One Piece Film Gold, live-action Space Brothers) as Thomas

Kokoro Hirasawa (Bleach) as Earwig (Aya in the Japanese version)

The official description for Earwig And The Witch, for those who might not have heard of this upcoming film that is based on a novel that was released in 2011:

"Not every orphan would love living at St. Morwald's Home for Children, but Earwig does. She gets whatever she wants, whenever she wants it, and it's been that way since she was dropped on the orphanage doorstep as a baby. But all that changes the day Bella Yaga and the Mandrake come to St. Morwald's, disguised as foster parents. Earwig is whisked off to their mysterious house full of invisible rooms, potions, and spell books, with magic around every corner. Most children would run in terror from a house like that . . . but not Earwig. Using her own cleverness—with a lot of help from a talking cat—she decides to show the witch who's boss."

Earwig And The Witch will be bypassing movie theaters, instead being released on the airwaves in Japan in December. Following this film, Studio Ghibli will be jumping into a new film dubbed "How Do You Live?", which will be under the watchful eye of one of the most legendary animators in the business today in Hayao Miyazaki!

Are you hyped for the arrival of Earwig And The Witch? What is your favorite Studio Ghibli film to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli!

