Studio Ghibli Director Is Confident in Earwig and the Witch

Earwig And The Witch is set to be released later this year from Studio Ghibli, marking the first time the legendary animation studio has ventured into the world of computer generated animation, and though this is a departure for Ghibli, the director of the film, Goro Miyazaki, isn't afraid to hide his confidence in it. In a recent press conference, Goro spoke of Earwig as a project that he "wanted everyone to see right now", speaking volumes for how strong he believes the film will utlimately be received.

Goro Miyazaki, for those who might not know, is the son of arguably the most legendary animator in the medium of anime in Hayao Miyazaki, a long time figure within Studio Ghibli that had come out of retirement to continue his work in creating some of the most recognizable anime the world has ever seen. Earwig isn't the first movie that Goro has directed, with the likes of From Up On Poppy Hill and Tales From Earthsea being produced by the director as a part of Studio Ghibli.

On top of expressing his sincere confidence in the movie, Goro also broke down the character of Earwig and how she feels within the parameter of the upcoming film:

"She's a type of heroine who hasn't been represented in Ghibli until now, and she's a strong girl who does every conceivable thing to live how she wants to live. She feels an overwhelming pressure and withstands a lot of hardships, yet remains bright throughout it all."

The official description for Earwig And The Witch, which was originally a novel that Ghibli decided to adapt, reads as such:

"Not every orphan would love living at St. Morwald's Home for Children, but Earwig does. She gets whatever she wants, whenever she wants it, and it's been that way since she was dropped on the orphanage doorstep as a baby. But all that changes the day Bella Yaga and the Mandrake come to St. Morwald's, disguised as foster parents. Earwig is whisked off to their mysterious house full of invisible rooms, potions, and spell books, with magic around every corner. Most children would run in terror from a house like that . . . but not Earwig. Using her own cleverness—with a lot of help from a talking cat—she decides to show the witch who's boss."

