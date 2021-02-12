Edens Zero Reveals New Character Designs and Cast Additions

✖

Edens Zero has revealed new character designs and cast additions coming to its upcoming anime adaptation! Hiro Mashima's newest work will finally be getting its due in anime form this Spring, and fans of Fairy Tail and Rave Master are curious as to how Edens Zero will be turning out. Although we have yet to see too much of what the actual anime looks like for the series, it is steadily coming together with its central cast of characters. Following the debut announcement of its main trio last year, the series has confirmed three major new additions.

The newest update from Edens Zero's upcoming anime adaptation not only showed off a new visual for the new series, but confirmed three new additions to the cast as well that join Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell, Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden, and Rie Kugimiya as a new version of Happy on their journeys through the episodes. There are also looks at their character designs as well with the first confirmation being Shiki Aoki (High-Rise Invasion, Cardfight!! Vanguard G:NEXT) as Homura Kogetsu:

Next is Hiromichi Tezuka (Fairy Tail, Talentless Nana) as Weisz Steiner:

Finally is Shiori Azawa (Log Horizon, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as E.M. Pino

