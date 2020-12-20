Edens Zero Staffer Updates Anime's Release Window

✖

Edens Zero has been in the eyes of anime lover since it was announced, and the anime seems to have kept everyone waiting long enough. After it was announced this new Hiro Mashima manga was going to get an anime, netizens were quick to tune into the sci-fi epic. Now, one of the staffers on the show has put out a message for all those fans, and they have revealed when this show plans to go public.

The note was shared on Twitter by Yoshihisa Hirano, a well-known composer in the anime community. The artist confirmed his gig with Edens Zero a while back, and with his most recent post on social media, fans learned the show is slated to debut in Spring 2021.

エデンズゼロ。来年4月放送開始です！

I’m thrilled to announce that “Edens Zero” starts next April! pic.twitter.com/3xBzehqOo8 — 平野義久 Yoshihisa Hirano (@Hirano_comp) December 20, 2020

"I’m thrilled to announce that “Edens Zero” starts next April," Hirano wrote.

This is the first premiere update fans have gotten for Edens Zero, and they agree it is about time. After all, the show has been in the works for most of 2020. Barring any production delays due to the pandemic, Edens Zero has been moving along nicely behind the scenes. The manga has only gotten more popular as well, so the desire for this anime adaptation is higher than ever.

Now, Hirano wants fans to know the show will debut next April, and it will have some good company. My Hero Academia season five is set to debut next spring, and it will be joined by Shaman King and SSSS.Dynazenon to name a few. Clearly, the spring season will be packed next year, and Mashima can take credit for some of that rowdy reputation.

If you have not read Edens Zero, you still have plenty of time to check it out via Kodansha. You can find its official synopsis here: "A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, “That’s a dragon.” The fact that he’s joking isn’t important. What’s important is the look of wonder on the boy’s face … and the galaxy-spanning adventure that’s about to take place! Join Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Rave Master) once more as he takes to the stars for another thrilling saga!"

What do you think of this latest update? Are you excited for this adaptation to get underway...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.