Edens Zero Wows Fans with Its First Trailer

The new year has come, and that means the anime industry is bracing for a new round of shows to go live. As you can imagine, both new and returning series are on deck for debut in 2021, and fans each have one or two shows they're most hyped about. For many, one such show happens to be Edens Zero, and its very first trailer has fans feeling really good about its prospects.

If you did not know, Edens Zero put out its first trailer last night, and fans were floored by its quality. The series, which was created by Hiro Mashima, seems to have all the best hallmarks of Fairy Tail and then some. After all, this sci-fi series has the perfect blend of action and drama that combines with its otherworldly characters.

(Photo: J.C. Staff)

As you can see in the slides below, fans are loving this trailer, and that is a big win for J.C. Staff. After all, the studio is rather hit or miss with its titles. Series like One-Punch Man floundered under the company while Fairy Tail fared well enough. Now, the question remains whether Edens Zero holds up for full episodes, and fans will get an answer before long.

After all, Edens Zero is slated to debut in April 2021. A recent report confirmed the show will premiere on April 10 in a late-night slot which will give it more freedom with censors. Obviously, this has Shonen fans hyped for the anime's battles, so we can only hope the stars align for this interstellar anime!

What do you make of Edens Zero's first trailer? Will you be tuning in?