Edens Zero Creator Celebrates the Summer With Fun Beach Sketch

Edens Zero's creator celebrated the Summer with a fun new beach sketch! Hiro Mashima might be mostly known among fans for his prior work, Fairy Tail, but his newest series is finding a whole new audience thanks to the debut season of its official anime adaptation. Officially kicking into gear earlier this year, this new anime for the Edens Zero manga series will be making its way to other territories outside of Japan later this month. But it's been a long Summer for the anime's run in Japan, a Summer that Mashima celebrated with gusto.

Not only has Edens Zero kicked off the final arc of its debut season with its latest string of episodes for the Summer, but Mashima is apparently feeling the Summer mood himself as well as he took to Twitter to celebrate not only the debut of the most recent episode of the anime, but to celebrate the Summer vacation vibes overall with a beachy new sketch of Rebecca Bluegarden and Homura. You can check out Hiro Mashima's newest sketch for the series below:

Edens Zero is currently making its way through Japan as it wraps up its final episodes of the first season over the next few weeks, but the first cour of the series will be making its debut internationally as Netflix will be streaming the series on August 26th with both its original Japanese audio and English dubbed cast. Netflix officially describe the series as such:

"It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

