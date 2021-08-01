Edens Zero Creator Celebrates Series' 3rd Anniversary

✖

Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima has celebrated the manga's third anniversary with special new art! The Kodansha published series might have just made its full anime adaptation debut earlier this year as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, but it's been running in the pages of Weekly Shonen Magazine since June 2018. With the manga recently hitting its third anniversary of full serialization, series creator Hiro Mashima (who knows a thing or two about long serialization runs with series such as Fairy Tail) celebrated the monumental moment with much the same style he's been celebrating major milestones thus far.

Mashima has been celebrating major milestones for Edens Zero's anime run with special sketches celebrating each character's debut as the weeks continue, but the newest sketch shared with fans on Twitter is in celebration of the manga itself for its third anniversary as of this June. It's a cute look at the central cast of characters as they prepare to take on the next phase of their adventures throughout space. You can check it out below!

Edens Zero's anime has been continuing through the Summer 2021 anime season for its second cour, but soon fans outside of Japan will be able to watch Mashima's newest anime for themselves later this month. Netflix has confirmed that Edens Zero will begin streaming worldwide on August 26th with both the original Japanese audio and English dubbed releases available upon launch. It's yet to be confirmed how many episodes it will be debuting with, however.

They officially describe the series as such, "It is the year X492, an age in which people freely travel through the universe. Rebecca, a video-creating B-Cuber, visits the robotic world of Granbell and meets a young man with special powers: Shiki, who’s lived his entire life among machines. Soon Shiki is exploring the cosmos with Rebecca, encountering new places, people and things, and making friends along the way. Join in the adventure starting in 2021 on Netflix."

What do you think of Edens Zero's manga run thus far? Can you believe it's been three years since it first launched?